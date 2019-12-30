China's Liu He to sign Phase 1 trade deal in U.S. this week - SCMP
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit Washington this week to sign a Phase 1 trade deal with the United States, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday. "Washington has sent an invitation and Beijing has accepted it," the SCMP quoted a source as saying.
It said the delegation was likely to stay in the United States for a few days, until the middle of next week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
