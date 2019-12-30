Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Liu He to sign Phase 1 trade deal in U.S. this week - SCMP

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 19:09 IST
China's Liu He to sign Phase 1 trade deal in U.S. this week - SCMP
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit Washington this week to sign a Phase 1 trade deal with the United States, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday. "Washington has sent an invitation and Beijing has accepted it," the SCMP quoted a source as saying.

It said the delegation was likely to stay in the United States for a few days, until the middle of next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Videos

Latest News

Woman, five children suffocate to death in Ghaziabad

A woman and five children died of suffocation after an electrical short-circuit caused a fire in the room they were sleeping in Loni area of Ghaziabad, police said on Monday. The children were aged between 5 and 12, they said.The woman, Pra...

Delhi shivers on coldest recorded December day, cold wave tightens grip on N India

Winter tightened its icy grip across large parts of north India, particularly the national capital where the maximum temperature dipped to 9.4 degrees Celsius making Monday the citys coldest recorded December day since 1901. While the Dal L...

CBI busts bribery racket, books Delhi woman and two Andhra businessmen

The CBI has busted a bribery racket allegedly run by a Delhi-based woman who had demanded Rs 70 lakh from two Andhra Pradesh-based businessmen to get their work done in the Consumer Affairs Ministry, officials said on Monday. Monika Gill, a...

Meerut SP did what police, patriot should do: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Monday backed Meerut SP Akhilesh Narayan Singh, who is at the centre of a row for his go to Pakistan comments to some protestors, saying he did what a police officer and a patriot should do. The SP did what p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019