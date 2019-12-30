Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fred Graham, pioneering legal affairs journalist, dies at 88

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 19:13 IST
Fred Graham, pioneering legal affairs journalist, dies at 88

Washington, Dec 30 (AP) Fred P Graham, who covered the Supreme Court and momentous legal affairs of his era for The New York Times, CBS News and Court TV, has died at his Washington home. He was 88.

The cause of his death Saturday was complications from Parkinson's disease, according to his wife, Skila Harris. Graham was the first lawyer hired by the Times to cover the Supreme Court and was a founding anchor of Court TV, a pioneering position made possible by the opening of criminal trials to TV coverage from inside the courtroom in the early 1990s.

Known for his soothing Southern drawl, Graham studied at Yale, Vanderbilt and Oxford universities and practiced law and worked in federal government jobs before the Times hired him to cover the high court in 1965. He moved to CBS News in 1972 as the Watergate scandal was heating up. During his time at CBS and Court TV, he led efforts to get TV cameras into courtrooms. He was a co-founder of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, an organisation created to protect journalists' First Amendment rights.

"Graham was instrumental in creating the organisation that we are today," said the committee's chairman, Stephen J Adler, and in "ensuring that legal reporters have the legal support they need". Graham, the son of a Presbyterian preacher, attended a small elementary school in Texarkana, Arkansas; high school in Nashville, Tennessee; and Yale on a scholarship. After several years in the Marine Corps, in Japan and Korea, he earned a law degree at Vanderbilt while working as a reporter at The Tennessean.

Graham attended Oxford University as a Fulbright scholar. Then he returned to Nashville and worked as a lawyer before Senator Estes Kefauver brought him to Washington to work as chief counsel of a Senate subcommittee. Graham later served as an aide to Labour Secretary W Willard Wirtz. The New York Times was looking for a replacement for its Supreme Court reporter and chose Graham, launching his long career in legal journalism. After moving to CBS News in 1972, Graham worked there until 1987, when the network was cutting staff and did not renew his contract. He returned to Nashville to work at a local television station. But his absence from national news didn't last long.

When a cable startup known as Court TV was looking for anchors to start its legal coverage, Graham was one of the first hired for the network, which provided extensive coverage of all types of court cases, including business disputes and the OJ Simpson murder trial. Graham's extensive coverage of the courts helped give him the background later to write four books, including a memoir, and numerous articles on legal topics for magazines and newspapers around the country.

Graham won a Peabody Award, for his coverage of the Watergate scandal, and three Emmy awards. (AP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Videos

Latest News

Woman, five children suffocate to death in Ghaziabad

A woman and five children died of suffocation after an electrical short-circuit caused a fire in the room they were sleeping in Loni area of Ghaziabad, police said on Monday. The children were aged between 5 and 12, they said.The woman, Pra...

Delhi shivers on coldest recorded December day, cold wave tightens grip on N India

Winter tightened its icy grip across large parts of north India, particularly the national capital where the maximum temperature dipped to 9.4 degrees Celsius making Monday the citys coldest recorded December day since 1901. While the Dal L...

CBI busts bribery racket, books Delhi woman and two Andhra businessmen

The CBI has busted a bribery racket allegedly run by a Delhi-based woman who had demanded Rs 70 lakh from two Andhra Pradesh-based businessmen to get their work done in the Consumer Affairs Ministry, officials said on Monday. Monika Gill, a...

Meerut SP did what police, patriot should do: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Monday backed Meerut SP Akhilesh Narayan Singh, who is at the centre of a row for his go to Pakistan comments to some protestors, saying he did what a police officer and a patriot should do. The SP did what p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019