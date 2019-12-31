Iran: 9 killed, 10 injured in road accident
At least nine people were killed in a road accident in Iran on Tuesday.
At least nine people were killed in a road accident in Iran on Tuesday.
The incident took place after a bus overturned on the Zanjan-Tabriz highway, Sputnik reported citing the Iranian emergency services.
"Unfortunately, nine people have died as a result of the accident," a spokesman for the country's emergency services Mojtaba Khaledi said, adding that ten other people were injured. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Mojtaba Khaledi