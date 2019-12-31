Left Menu
Dutch city tells floating Georgian monastery to cast off

  Updated: 31-12-2019 16:35 IST
  Created: 31-12-2019 16:35 IST
A tiny Georgian Orthodox monastery being built atop a ship in the Dutch port of Vlissingen is facing an uncertain future, after the city ordered it to set sail by March 1. The unfinished monastery is the dream of Abbot Abibos, who has overseen two years of renovations on the ship -- re-christened the Elia II, after the head of the Georgian Orthodox Church -- including having frescoes painted on the ceiling of its small chapel.

Abibos said a floating monastery, with living space for himself and two nuns, Sister Elisabeth and Sister Nino, makes sense. On the one hand, "it is not in the city and is a quiet place for a monastic life", he said. On the other, it would allow the monk and nuns to occasionally welcome fellow worshippers. The church has several hundred members the Netherlands and Belgium.

"We cannot be far from our parishioners", Abibos said. He had hoped the Elia II would be able to have a regular berth in Vlissingen.

But Mayor Els Verhage said the city had been granting permits month by month for the ship's renovation on the understanding Abibos would soon "sail away to serve fellow members of his faith". "Establishing a church in the harbour is not allowed and would be a hindrance to development", Verhage said in a statement. "Abbot Abibos has been informed in writing that his ship is no longer welcome."

Now Abibos says he is racing to have the ship finished by the March 1 deadline and looking for other options, while he and the sisters lodge in Vlissingen, a city of 40,000 in southwestern Netherlands. "Through everything we do every day we try to honour god," he said. "Whether that is praying, working, eating. Even while resting, we try to do that in god’s name."

