Left Menu
Development News Edition

US embassy staff in Baghdad evacuated amid protests over American strikes

The staff of the US embassy here on Tuesday was evacuated from the building amid protests outside the embassy over American strikes in Iraq and Syria on Hezbollah targets, Sputnik reported.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 16:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 16:38 IST
US embassy staff in Baghdad evacuated amid protests over American strikes
Iraqis burn US flag in protest after an airstrike at the headquarters of Kataib Hezbollah militia group in Qaim. Image Credit: ANI

The staff of the US embassy here on Tuesday was evacuated from the building amid protests outside the embassy over American strikes in Iraq and Syria on Hezbollah targets, Sputnik reported. Numerous Iraqi citizens have gathered outside the embassy premises.

The strikes were made through Air Force F-15E fighter planes. Jonathan Hoffman, the chief Pentagon spokesman said that the targets included weapons storage facilities and command posts of Hezbollah that were used to attack American and partner forces and that they were carried out in retaliation to a rocket attack on Friday in which an American contractor was killed. At least 24 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in the strikes.

Iraqis, who earlier attended the funerals of those killed in the military strikes, are burning American flags and shouting "Down, down, USA" and "Death to America" . Pentagon on Sunday said that it had struck three locations in Iraq and two in Syria controlled by Kataib Hezbollah. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

China's Xi says 'sincerely' hopes for best for Hong Kong

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in comments broadcast on Tuesday that he sincerely hopes for the best for Hong Kong and its people, adding the situation there has been everybodys concern over the past few months.Without a harmonious and s...

Ben Stokes' dismissal was huge, say Faf du Plessis

After winning the first Test against England, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis termed Ben Stokes dismissal as huge. Even though Kesh Keshav Maharaj didnt bowl as much as he would have liked, the wickets he got for us in the second inning...

Customer drags GoMechanic in Consumer Court for faulty service, overcharging and harassment

Beware of tall claims of high quality services on web portals and advertisements. They are often designed to attract customers but the actual service may be harrowing and haunt you throughout your life. You may feel like a king at the recep...

U.S. embassy guards in Baghdad fire stun grenades at protesters outside

Security guards inside the U.S. embassy in Baghdad fired stun grenades at protesters outside the gates of the compound on Tuesday.Reuters correspondents heard four loud bangs.The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff had been evacuated fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019