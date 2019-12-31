Left Menu
Following are the top foreign stories at 2010 hours

FGN20 CHINA-INDIA-3RDLD HUAWEI

Huawei thanks Indian Govt for 5G trials permission, says committed to India Beijing: China's telecommunications giant Huawei on Tuesday thanked the Indian government for permitting it to participate in the upcoming trials for 5G networks, a major boost to the company amidst a US clampdown on it citing national security risks. By K J M Varma

FGN3 US-CDS-WELLS

Gen Rawat's appointment as CDS will help catalyse greater India-US defence cooperation: Wells Washington: The US has congratulated Gen Bipin Rawat on his appointment as India's first Chief of Defence Staff, saying this will help "catalyse" greater defence co-operation between the two countries. By Lalit K Jha

BANGLA-INDIA-LDALL TELECOM

Bangladesh govt shuts down mobile services along borders with India citing 'security' reasons Dhaka: Citing "security" reasons, the Bangladesh government has shut down mobile telephone networks along the country's borders with India, hitting around 10 million subscribers.

FGN30 CHINA-XI-NEWYEAR

Xi expresses concern over Hong Kong protests in his New Year's address Beijing: Greeting the Chinese people at home and abroad on the New Year's Eve, President Xi Jinping on Tuesday expressed concern over the situation in Hong Kong where pro-democracy protesters were holding unprecedented demonstrations for the last seven months, posing a major challenge to the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC). By K J M Varma

FGN21 IRAQ-US-EMBASSY-2NDLD ATTACK

Angry Iraq protesters attack US embassy over strikes Baghdad: Several thousand Iraqi protesters attacked the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, breaching its outer wall and chanting "Death to America!" in anger over weekend air strikes that killed pro-Iran fighters. (AFP)

FGN25 PAK-TERRORISM-REPORT

Over 500 people killed in 370 terror attacks in Pakistan in 2019: report Islamabad: There were nearly 370 terror attacks in Pakistan in 2019, causing the death of 518 people, according to a report by a think-tank. By Sajjad Hussain IND

Latest News

BJP to announce its Delhi CM face in first week of Jan: Sources

The BJP may announce its chief ministerial face for the Delhi Assembly polls in the first week of January, party sources said on Tuesday. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has been trying to corner the BJP over the leadership issues in its Delhi u...

Highlights at 2120 hours

Following are the top stories at 2120 hours NATION DEL100 CITIZENSHIP-LDALL STATESKerala Assembly passes resolution to scrap CAA Centre mulls online process for citizenship in new law ThiruvananthapuramNew Delhi The Kerala Assembly on Tuesd...

Pro-Iran protesters attack US embassy over deadly Iraq strikes

Iraqi supporters of pro-Iran factions attacked the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, breaching its outer wall and chanting Death to America in anger over weekend airstrikes that killed two dozen fighters. It was the first time in years prot...

Woman from Chennai sets herself ablaze in Hyderabad

Woman from Chennai sets herself ablaze in Hyderabad Hyderabad, Dec 31 PTI A 36-year-old woman from Chennai allegedly attempted suicide here on Tuesday as she was reportedly distressed over some issue involving her live-in partner, poli...
