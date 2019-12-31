Following are the top foreign stories at 2010 hours

FGN20 CHINA-INDIA-3RDLD HUAWEI

Huawei thanks Indian Govt for 5G trials permission, says committed to India Beijing: China's telecommunications giant Huawei on Tuesday thanked the Indian government for permitting it to participate in the upcoming trials for 5G networks, a major boost to the company amidst a US clampdown on it citing national security risks. By K J M Varma

FGN3 US-CDS-WELLS

Gen Rawat's appointment as CDS will help catalyse greater India-US defence cooperation: Wells Washington: The US has congratulated Gen Bipin Rawat on his appointment as India's first Chief of Defence Staff, saying this will help "catalyse" greater defence co-operation between the two countries. By Lalit K Jha

BANGLA-INDIA-LDALL TELECOM

Bangladesh govt shuts down mobile services along borders with India citing 'security' reasons Dhaka: Citing "security" reasons, the Bangladesh government has shut down mobile telephone networks along the country's borders with India, hitting around 10 million subscribers.

FGN30 CHINA-XI-NEWYEAR

Xi expresses concern over Hong Kong protests in his New Year's address Beijing: Greeting the Chinese people at home and abroad on the New Year's Eve, President Xi Jinping on Tuesday expressed concern over the situation in Hong Kong where pro-democracy protesters were holding unprecedented demonstrations for the last seven months, posing a major challenge to the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC). By K J M Varma

FGN21 IRAQ-US-EMBASSY-2NDLD ATTACK

Angry Iraq protesters attack US embassy over strikes Baghdad: Several thousand Iraqi protesters attacked the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, breaching its outer wall and chanting "Death to America!" in anger over weekend air strikes that killed pro-Iran fighters. (AFP)

FGN25 PAK-TERRORISM-REPORT

Over 500 people killed in 370 terror attacks in Pakistan in 2019: report Islamabad: There were nearly 370 terror attacks in Pakistan in 2019, causing the death of 518 people, according to a report by a think-tank. By Sajjad Hussain IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.