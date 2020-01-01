Left Menu
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. UK's Prince William launches prize to solve Earth's top environmental challenges

Britain's Prince William launched a multi-million pound prize on Tuesday to encourage the world's greatest problem-solvers to find answers to Earth's biggest environmental problems, saying the planet was now at a tipping point. The Earthshot Prize, described in its publicity as the "most prestigious environmental prize in history", will be awarded to five winners a year over the next decade with the aim of producing at least 50 solutions to the world's most pressing challenges. Hard cheese? French chef loses court case over lost Michelin star

A French chef who said he had contemplated suicide after the prestigious Michelin guide removed one of his restaurant's stars on Tuesday lost a legal attempt to force the guide's inspectors to justify their decision. Marc Veyrat, 69, took the Michelin Guide to court in September demanding that it explain why it had stripped him of one of his three stars a year after awarding it. Justin Bieber to chronicle comeback in YouTube documentary series

Teen heartthrob Justin Bieber is opening up about his creative and personal life through a 10-part documentary ahead of a career comeback after three years away from the spotlight. YouTube announced on Tuesday that Bieber's first ever documentary series, "Justin Bieber: Seasons," will launch on the video platform on Jan. 27. Actor Zac Efron is home after falling ill in Papua New Guinea

American actor Zac Efron confirmed on Monday that he recently fell ill while filming a survival reality TV show in Papua New Guinea. Australian media had reported that 32-year-old Efron was flown by helicopter for treatment in Australia after contracting a bacterial infection, possibly typhoid, while shooting the "Killing Zac Efron" series.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Latest News

Death toll from tribal clashes in Sudan's Darfur rises to 36

Cairo, Jan 1 AP Sporadic tribal clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs continued in Sudans West Darfur province, as the death toll climbed to at least three dozen people, some of them burned to death, according to a senior health official and ...

Kim Jong-un: North Korea ending test moratoriums

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has declared that Pyongyang is abandoning its moratoriums on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, state media reported on Wednesday.There is no ground for us to get unilaterally bound to the ...

Kim Jong-un: North Korea to take 'shocking actual action'.

Kim Jong-un North Korea to take shocking actual action....

Kim Jong-un: 'No ground' for North Korea to maintain test moratoriums.

Kim Jong-un No ground for North Korea to maintain test moratoriums....
