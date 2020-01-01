Left Menu
Australia sending aid by sea to towns cut off by wildfires

  • Updated: 01-01-2020 13:16 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Australia deployed military ships and aircraft Wednesday to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires that destroyed homes and sent thousands of residents and holidaymakers fleeing to the shoreline. Navy ships and military aircraft were bringing water, food and fuel to towns where supplies were depleted and roads were cut off by the fires. Since Monday, seven people have died as destructive wildfires tore through communities in New South Wales and Victoria states on Australia's southeast coast.

On Tuesday morning, 4,000 people in the coastal town of Mallacoota fled to the shore as winds pushed a fire toward their homes under a sky darkened by smoke and turned blood-red by flames. Stranded residents and vacationers slept in their cars, and gas stations and surf clubs transformed into evacuation areas. Dozens of homes burned before winds changed direction late Tuesday, sparing the rest of the town. Victoria Emergency Commissioner Andrew Crisp told reporters the Australian Defence Force was moving naval assets to Mallacoota on a supply mission that would last two weeks and helicopters would also fly in more firefighters since roads were inaccessible.

Conditions cooled Wednesday, but the fire danger remained very high across the state, where four people are missing. "We have three months of hot weather to come. We do have a dynamic and a dangerous fire situation across the state," Crisp said.

In the New South Wales town of Conjola Park, 50 properties were confirmed destroyed and cars were melted by Tuesday's fires. More than 100 fires were still burning in the state Wednesday, though none were at an emergency level. Seven people have died this week, including a volunteer firefighter, a man found in a burnt-out car and a father and son who died in their house. Two people in New South Wales are missing. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said firefighting crews would take advantage of easing conditions on Wednesday to restore power to critical infrastructure and conduct some back burning.

The early and devastating start to Australia's summer wildfires has has led authorities to rate this season the worst on record and reignited debate about whether Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative government has taken enough action on climate change. Australia is the world's largest exporter of coal and liquefied natural gas, but Morrison rejected calls last month to downsize Australia's lucrative coal industry.

Morrison won a surprise third term in May. Among his government's pledges was to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent to 28 percent by 2030 — a modest figure compared to the center-left opposition Labor party's pledge of 45 percent. The leader of the minor Australian Greens party, Richard Di Natale, demanded a royal commission, the nation's highest form of inquiry, on the wildfire crisis.

"If he (Morrison) refuses to do so, we will be moving for a parliamentary commission of inquiry with royal commission-like powers as soon as parliament returns," Di Natale said in a statement. About 5 million hectares (12.35 million acres) of land have burned nationwide over the past few months, with 15 people confirmed dead and more than 1,000 homes destroyed.

Some communities canceled New Year's fireworks celebrations, but Sydney's popular display over its iconic harbor controversially went ahead in front of more than a million revelers. The city was granted an exemption to a total fireworks ban in place there and elsewhere to prevent new wildfires. Smoke from the wildfires meant Canberra, the nation's capital, on Wednesday had air quality more than 21 times the hazardous rating to be reportedly the worst in the world.

The smoke has also wafted across the Tasman Sea and into New Zealand.

