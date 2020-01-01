PM Modi talks to Maldivian President Solih, conveys good wishes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday talked to Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and conveyed good wishes for 2020 to him and the people of the strategically important Indian Ocean island. The telephonic conversation came weeks after Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid paid an official visit to India for the 6th India-Maldives Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi.
Indian Embassy in the Maldives said: "Prime Minister @narendramodi had a telephonic conversation with President @ibusolih. Conveyed good wishes for 2020 to him and the people of Maldives". As a close friend and maritime neighbor, India is committed to partnering with the Maldives for its development, Prime Minister Modi said last month.
Modi paid a two-day visit to the Maldives in June, his first bilateral trip after his reelection for a second term. He also visited the Maldives in November 2018 to attend President Solih's swearing-in ceremony.
