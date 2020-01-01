Pope says he 'lost patience' with exuberant admirer
Vatican City, Jan 1 (AFP) Pope Francis confessed Wednesday he had "lost patience" with an exuberant admirer who had grabbed his hand on Saint Peter's Square, prompting a swift pair of slaps.
"We lose patience many times. It happens to me too. I apologise for the bad example given yesterday," the head of the Catholic church said before celebrating Mass at the Vatican. (AFP) RS RS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
