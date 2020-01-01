Pope says he 'lost patience' with exuberant admirer

Vatican City, Jan 1 (AFP) Pope Francis confessed Wednesday he had "lost patience" with an exuberant admirer who had grabbed his hand on Saint Peter's Square, prompting a swift pair of slaps.

"We lose patience many times. It happens to me too. I apologise for the bad example given yesterday," the head of the Catholic church said before celebrating Mass at the Vatican. (AFP) RS RS

