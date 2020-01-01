Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch city tells floating Georgian monastery to cast off

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dutch
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 21:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 20:51 IST
Dutch city tells floating Georgian monastery to cast off

A tiny Georgian Orthodox monastery being built atop a ship in the Dutch port of Vlissingen is facing an uncertain future, after the city ordered it to set sail by March 1.

The unfinished monastery is the dream of Abbot Abibos, who has overseen two years of renovations on the ship -- re-christened the Elia II, after the head of the Georgian Orthodox Church -- including having frescoes painted on the ceiling of its small chapel. Abibos said a floating monastery, with living space for himself and two nuns, Sister Elisabeth and Sister Nino, makes sense.

On the one hand, "it is not in the city and is a quiet place for a monastic life", he said. On the other, it would allow the monk and nuns to occasionally welcome fellow worshippers. The church has several hundred members in the Netherlands and Belgium. "We cannot be far from our parishioners", Abibos said.

He had hoped the Elia II would be able to have a regular berth in Vlissingen. But Alderwoman Els Verhage said the city had been granting permits month by month for the ship's renovation on the understanding Abibos would soon "sail away to serve fellow members of his faith".

"Establishing a church in the harbor is not allowed and would be a hindrance to development", Verhage said in a statement. "Abbot Abibos has been informed in writing that his ship is no longer welcome." Now Abibos says he is racing to have the ship finished by the March 1 deadline and looking for other options, while he and the sisters lodge in Vlissingen, a city of 40,000 in the southwestern Netherlands.

"Through everything we do every day we try to honour God," he said. "Whether that is praying, working, eating. Even while resting, we try to do that in God's name."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Syria regime fire kills eight in school turned shelter

Sarmeen Syria, Jan 1 AFP Land-to-land missiles fired by Syrian regime forces killed eight civilians including four children in a school in northwestern Syria on Wednesday, a war monitor said. Part of the building in the town of Sarmeen had ...

Fire kills more than 30 animals at zoo in western Germany

Berlin, Jan 1 AP A fire at a zoo in western Germany in the first minutes of 2020 killed more than 30 animals, including apes, monkeys, bats and birds, authorities said. Police said the fire may have been caused by sky lanterns launched to ...

Brighton spoil Chelsea's New Year party as Villa secure vital win

London, Jan 1 AFP Alireza Jahanbakhshs spectacular overhead kick earned Brighton a share of the points against Chelsea and dampened Frank Lampards New Year celebrations on Wednesday as Aston Villa secured a vital win against Burnley. Chelse...

Two doctors missing from Delhi since Christmas traced to Sikkim

A man and a woman, both doctors, who went missing from the national capital on Christmas have been traced to Sikkim and will be landing in New Delhi on Wednesday night, police said. They said that on December 31, first the male doctor was t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020