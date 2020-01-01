Strike not extended at Lufthansa's Germanwings for now

The trade union representing cabin crew at Lufthansa's budget airline Germanwings decided on Wednesday not to continue their strike for the time being after three days of stoppages led to dozens of flights being cancelled. The Ufo labour union, which called strikes from Monday to Wednesday at Germanwings, will discuss on Sunday how to proceed in the dispute with the company after deciding not to extend the strike, a spokesman said.

The cabin crew strike had led to only 20 of 220 scheduled Germanwings flights taking off in the three days, although Lufthansa subsidiaries like Austrian Airlines has given seats to stranded passengers, limiting the impact on customers. The deadlocked collective bargaining dispute for the 22,000 cabin employees concerns pay and working conditions among other issues.

Ufo held a strike for two days in November, resulting in the cancellation of one in five flights, affecting around 180,000 passengers and costing the airline up to 20 million euros ($22.42 million).

