Pak provincial govt seeks report over reservations on lands for funeral for Christians, Hindus

A provincial government in Pakistan on Wednesday sought a report from one of its district authorities over the possible objections raised by locals for the establishment of a crematorium and a graveyard for the Hindus and the Christians respectively in Peshawar. The provincial department for Religious Affairs and Minorities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa two months back had procured five kanals land for a Christian Graveyard and two kanals land for cremation ground for Hindus in Buddo Samar Bagh area in rural part of Peshawar.

The provincial department has sought report from the District Commissioner of Peshawar over the possible objections raised by the local population, Ulema e Karaam and elders over its move. The local population of the area earlier held meetings with authorities and apprised them about their reservations saying that the site selected for the projects was not suitable as the government has approved a residential colony in the same area.

