Unity govt says 3 killed in air raid south of Libya capital

  • Tripoli
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 22:14 IST
  • Created: 01-01-2020 22:14 IST
Tripoli, Jan 1 (AFP) Three civilians were killed Wednesday in an air raid on a town south of Libya's capital Tripoli, a spokesman for the UN-recognised government said. "Three were killed and three wounded in an air raid on Al-Sawani," Amin al-Hachemi, spokesman for the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, told AFP.

Al-Sawani lies around 25 kilometres (15 miles) south of the capital and under GNA control. Tripoli's southern suburbs have been hit by deadly fighting since eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive against the capital in early April.

Several shops were badly damaged in the air raid, Hachemi said. On their Facebook page, forces loyal to the GNA published pictures of badly damaged buildings and vehicles, and accused pro-Haftar forces of carrying out the raid.

GNA forces said in a statement that they had captured 25 pro-Haftar fighters on Wednesday. Libya has been mired in conflict since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi, with rival administrations in the east and west vying for power.

According to UN figures published last month, clashes around Tripoli since April 4 have killed more than 280 civilians and 2,000 fighters, while over 140,000 people have been forced to flee their homes. (AFP) RUP

