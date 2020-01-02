About 400 people arrested in Hong Kong during protest: HK Police

Amid the ongoing unrest in the Chinese administered region, 400 people were arrested here on Wednesday, after the protests seeking democratic reforms turned violent. Senior Superintendent of Hong Kong Island Region Jim Ng Lok-Chun informed about the arrest of 400 people during Wednesday's anti-government protest, reported Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, thousands of people took to the streets in a march, organized by the Civil Human Rights Front reiterating their five demands, which includes universal suffrage, stepping down of Chief Executive Carrie Lam and probe into alleged police brutalities. Soon after the demonstrations turned violent, Hong Kong police used tear gas and asked the organizers to end the event.

"So, as of now, police have made around 400 arrests, offenses include unlawful assembly and possession of an offensive weapon," said Jim Ng Lok-Chun, during a press briefing. Asia's financial capital has been gripped by violent protests since June 2019.

The demonstrations, initially a response to the introduction of an extradition bill, continued even though the highly unpopular measure was withdrawn in October. Over more than half a year of regular violent street clashes between protesters and police, more than 6,100 people, aged 11 to 84, have been arrested, according to the authorities.

