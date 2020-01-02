5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Chile's Coquimbo
An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale struck near Coquimbo in Chile on Wednesday (local times).
No casualties have been reported yet. The tremors were felt at around 16:51:32 GMT.
Its epicentre was reported at a depth of 45.04 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said. (ANI)
