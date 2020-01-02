Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Magnitude 5.8 quake hits Iran, no immediate reports of damage, casualties

  • Updated: 02-01-2020 11:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 shook northeastern Iran on Thursday, state television said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The quake hit Sangan, a town of about 10,000 people near the border with Afghanistan, at a shallow depth of 8 km (5 miles), the broadcaster added. "We have not received any reports of casualties until this moment, but a large area has been affected, which our survey teams are investigating," the head of the provincial emergency department, Hojjatali Shayanfar, told state TV.

