Chile economic activity down 3.3% in November as protests bite

Chile's economic activity dropped 3.3% in November from the same month a year ago, the central bank said on Thursday, as the impact of nearly two months of massive protests begins to register.

The IMACEC economic activity index encompasses about 90 percent of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.