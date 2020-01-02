Left Menu
Development News Edition

Upgraded version of fighter jet developed jointly by China, Pak makes maiden flight

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 18:58 IST
Upgraded version of fighter jet developed jointly by China, Pak makes maiden flight
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

An upgraded version of a fighter jet being jointly developed by China and Pakistan has made its maiden flight in the Chinese city of Chengdu, official media reported on Thursday. The JF-17 Thunder, earlier named as FC-1 Xiaolong, was a single-engine multi-role light fighter jet jointly produced by the two countries for several years with engines supplied by Russia. The upgraded version features the technologies of China's stealth fighter J-20.

The JF-17 planes are mostly used by Pakistan than by China as the Chinese Air Force has acquired new generation aircraft like Russia's Sukhoi as well as developed an array of home grew new jets, including the J-20 stealth aircraft. According to a report in the state-run Global Times, the upgraded JF-17 made its maiden flight in mid-December. With the serial number '3000', the first JF-17 Block 3 prototype was taken into the skies in Chengdu, it said.

Early last month, Pakistan media had reported that the first batch of eight dual-seat JF-17 aircraft has been rolled out. The JF-17 planes, which were used by Pakistan in the attack along the Line Of Control (LOC) on February 27 following the tensions generated by the Pulwama terrorist strike, are currently contending with India's Tejas and South Korea's FA-50, as per earlier official media reports.

The upgraded JF-17 features technologies from China's top-notch J-20 stealth fighter, which the Chinese defense experts equates with US' F-35, the Global Times reported. China currently is the only country in the region to have stealth aircraft.

The J-20 is China's fourth-generation medium and long-range fighter aircraft. It was commissioned into combat service in February last year. The timing of JF-17's upgrading coincides with India's acquisition of new generation French fighter jets Rafale, adding a new strategic dimension.

According to Wang Ya'nan, Chief Editor of Aerospace Knowledge magazine, the JF-17's flight performance, and airframe design have been proven in its past service, but it can quickly improve if equipped with advanced electronic devices. "China has made a large number of achievements in the development of the likes of the J-10 and J-20, resulting in many mature technologies and equipment...If they can be used on the JF-17, the pilot could enjoy a significant efficiency increase in flying, which will also boost its combat efficiency," Wang was quoted as saying by the report. Analysts said the new additions to the JF-17 can give pilots more situational awareness, allowing them to focus more on combat instead of flying the aircraft.

In March 2019, Yang Wei, chief designer of the China-Pakistan co-developed fighter jet, said the development and production of the JF-17 Block 3 were underway, and the third block will see the JF-17's information-based warfare capability and weapons upgraded. Yang said some countries have evinced interest to buy the JF-17 Block 3 but did not disclose the details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

On Day 29, French rail strike makes history

A labor walkout that has frustrated Paris commuters and marooned thousands of holiday travelers in France dragged into its 29th day on Thursday, becoming the countrys longest continuous railway strike with no end in sight. The standoff over...

Kartarpur Corridor important development in Pak's foreign policy in 2019: FO

Pakistan said on Thursday that the inauguration of the historic Kartarpur Corridor which allows Indian pilgrims to undertake a visa-free visit to one of Sikhisms holiest shrines was an important development in the countrys foreign policy in...

Bahrain names GCC chief country's new foreign minister

Dubai, Jan 2 AP Bahrain has appointed the head of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council as the countrys next foreign minister, state media reported Thursday.The Bahrain News Agency reported that Bahrains king named Abdullatif al-Zayani as...

I have to be more clinical, says Chelsea star Pulisic

London, Jan 2 AFP Christian Pulisic says he and his Chelsea team-mates have to develop a killer instinct in front of goal if they are to stop dropping points as they did against Brighton on Wednesday. The 21-year-old United States captain m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020