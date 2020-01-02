Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hillary Clinton appointed first female chancellor of UK's Queen's University

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 20:00 IST
Hillary Clinton appointed first female chancellor of UK's Queen's University
File photo Image Credit: Flickr / Gage Skidmore

Former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton has been appointed as the first female Chancellor of UK's Queen's University, it was announced on Thursday. Clinton, who received an honorary doctorate from Queen's in October 2018, will become the University's 11th Chancellor and will serve in the post for a period of five years with effect from January 1, 2020, the university said in a statement.

Clinton succeeds Tom Moran, who died last year. Queen's University, a public research university in Belfast, United Kingdom, was opened in 1849 and is one of the leading universities in the UK and Ireland with a distinguished heritage and history.

The 72-year-old former Democratic presidential nominee said it was a great privilege to be appointed as the Chancellor of the prestigious Queen's University and has a great fondness for it. "It is a great privilege to become the Chancellor of Queen's University, a place I have a great fondness for and have grown a strong relationship with over the years. The University is making waves internationally for its research and impact and I am proud to be an ambassador and help grow its reputation for excellence," she was quoted as saying in the statement.

Hillary, who was the Democratic presidential nominee, lost the 2016 US election to Republican candidate Donald Trump. University's authorities praised Clinton's appointment to the institution's top post.

Stephen Prenter, Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Senate, the University's governing body, said: "I am delighted that Queen's has chosen Hillary Clinton to be its new Chancellor". "Secretary Clinton has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland and as an internationally recognized leader will be an incredible advocate for Queen's and an inspirational role model for the Queen's community," he said.

The Chancellor fulfills three main roles - a ceremonial one which involves presiding at degree congregations, an ambassadorial role, where the officeholder helps to "open doors" for the University as it seeks to fulfill its mission and finally as an advisor, available to the Vice-Chancellor and senior management as a "sounding board" and to provide counsel and guidance, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey questioning individuals over Ghosn flight: Media

Istanbul, Jan 2 AFP Turkey has detained seven people for questioning, including four pilots, over how fugitive businessman Carlos Ghosn managed to transit through Istanbul as he fled Japan on his way to Lebanon, news agency DHA reported Thu...

RBI announces special OMO of Rs 10,000cr on Jan 6

The Reserve Bank on Monday will carry a special simultaneous open market operation to buy and sell government bonds of Rs 10,000 crore each. On a review of the current liquidity and market situation and an assessment of the evolving financi...

Sebi confirms ban on BRH Wealth Kreators, 7 others from securities mkt

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday confirmed its interim order barring stock broker BRH Wealth Kreators and seven entities, including three individuals, from the securities market. BRH Wealth Kreators Ltd was formerly known as BMA Wealth Cr...

Title holders Bengaluru FC take on table-toppers FC Goa in mouth-watering ISL contest

Defending champions Bengaluru FC will lock horns with table-toppers FC Goa in their home match of the Indian Super League here on Friday, in what promises to be a cracker of a contest between two top sides of the tournament. FC Goa are curr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020