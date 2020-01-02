Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elite Iraqi troops secure US embassy after attack

  • PTI
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 22:07 IST
Elite Iraqi troops secure US embassy after attack
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Elite Iraqi troops deployed to secure the US embassy Thursday, a day after a pro-Iran mob laid siege to it in dramatic scenes that overshadowed months of anti-government grassroots protests. The unprecedented attack on the American mission in Baghdad -- in which intruders threw rocks, laid fires and graffitied walls -- sparked fears of a wider proxy war between Iran and the United States, both of them close allies of Iraq.

Supporters of Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi military force laid siege to the embassy in outrage at US airstrikes that killed 25 of their fighters but pulled back on Wednesday after an order from the group. On Thursday, more than a dozen black armored vehicles of the US-trained Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service deployed on the embassy's streets in the capital's Green Zone to reinforce security there.

Pro-Iran slogans still covered the entire length of the thick concrete walls breached by the mob. But the Hashed flags planted by protesters on the embassy's outer walls, as well as photographs of the killed fighters put up in mourning, had been cleared away according to an AFP correspondent.

Embassy staff could be seen cleaning up a reception area the protesters had broken into and torched, and cranes were used to move rocks and debris they had pelted at the embassy. The attack sparked comparisons with the 1979 hostage crisis at the US embassy in Tehran and the deadly 2012 attack on the US consulate in Libya's second city Benghazi.

The Pentagon warned that the Iran-backed group that stormed the embassy would carry out more attacks on US facilities -- and would regret it. "The provocative behavior has been out there for months," said US Defence Secretary Mark Esper.

"So, do I think they may do something? Yes. And they will likely regret it. "We are prepared to exercise self-defense, and we are prepared to deter further bad behavior from these groups, all of which are sponsored, directed and resourced by Iran."

The violence has also troubled Iraqis who have taken to the streets since October in massive rallies denouncing government corruption, a lack of jobs and poor public services. The largest grassroots protests Iraq in decades has seen tens of thousands flooding the streets across the capital and Shiite-majority south.

Nearly 460 people have been killed and around 25,000 wounded in protest-related violence. Demonstrators have worried that the dramatic developments outside the US embassy would either steal their thunder or be mistaken for an extension of their own movement.

"What happened in front of the US embassy was an attempt to draw people's eyes away from the popular protests now in their fourth month," said Ahmed Mohammad Ali, a student protester in the southern hotspot city of Nasiriyah. "We're still here, protesting for change and hoping for victory," he told AFP.

Ali's determination came despite the attempted killings of two activists in Nasiriyah overnight, both of whom survived. An activist in Baghdad was not so fortunate: Saadoun al-Luhaybi was shot in the head in a southwestern neighborhood of the capital overnight, a police source told AFP on Thursday.

Around a dozen, activists have died in targeted killings across Iraq in what demonstrators say is an intimidation campaign meant to scare them into halting their movement. Many have persisted, and rallies rocked the southern city of Diwaniyah on Thursday.

Protesters there have shut most government offices but briefly allowed some to reopen this week to allow employees to receive their end-of-year salaries. The attack on the embassy highlighted new strains in the US-Iraqi relationship, which officials from both countries have described to AFP as the "coldest" in years.

The United States led the 2003 invasion against then-dictator Saddam Hussein and has worked closely with Iraqi officials since. But its influence has waned compared with that of Tehran, which has long and carefully crafted personal ties with Iraqi politicians and armed factions, even during Saddam's reign.

Both Washington and Tehran backed Iraqi security forces fighting the Islamic State (IS) group, but the two have been at loggerheads since the United States pulled out of the landmark nuclear deal with Iran in 2018. Iraqi officials have feared that their country could be used as an arena for score-settling between Iran an the US.

"Before this episode, there was an agreement that in post-IS Iraq, the US and Iran don't attack each other directly," said Renad Mansour, an expert at the London-based Chatham House. "That norm is being challenged now because Iran and its allies are in a bad spot. That is very destabilizing because they will seek to change the status quo."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

WB govt issues fresh police transfer orders

The West Bengal government on Thursday dismissed its previous order through which it had named V Solomon Nesakumar as the new Joint CP of the Special Task Force of Kolkata Police, and posted him as the DIG of Armed Police of Eastern Frontie...

Will talk to Centre over Maharashtra tableaux in R-Day parade if they didn't give permission: Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said that he will take up the issue with the Centre if the central government has denied permission to the tableaux from Maharashtra in the Republic Day parade. If the tableaux has been rejected be...

Prominent South Sudan economist, 30 others pardoned by President Kiir

South Sudans President Salva Kiir on Thursday pardoned dozens of prisoners including a prominent economist jailed for giving interviews to foreign media, saying it was a goodwill gesture to rejuvenate the countrys stalled peace process.In J...

Enhanced challenge in fire rescue op as portions of building collapse one after other

Scores of people gathered by the roadside outside a battery manufacturing unit at Peeragarhi here on Thursday to take pictures and make videos as fire fighters and disaster management personnel strived to control the damage caused by a mass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020