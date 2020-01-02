Ghosn says 'I alone organised my departure' from Japan: Statement

Former Renault and Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said Thursday that he alone set up his flight to Lebanon from Japan, where he is facing trial over alleged financial misconduct, and denied any involvement by his family.

"The media reports saying my wife Carole and other family members played a role in my departure from Japan are falsehoods. I alone organized my departure," Ghosn said in a brief statement received by AFP.

