Algeria appoints new government, state television says

Algeria's new Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad has appointed a new government, state television reported on Thursday, saying a list of cabinet members would be announced shortly.

Djerad was appointed on Saturday by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who was voted into office in an election last month.

(Reporting By Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Giles Elgood)

