Rockets fall on Baghdad International Airport injuring several people -security unit
Three Katyusha rockets fell on Baghdad International Airport, the military-run Security Media Cell said in a statement on early Friday.
The rockets landed near the air cargo terminal, burning two vehicles and injuring several citizens, Security Media Cell added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
