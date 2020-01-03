Former Iran Guards chief vows "vigorous revenge against America" for Soleimani killing
A former commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Mohsen Rezaei, on Friday vowed "vigorous revenge against America" for the killing of Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force.
"Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Suleimani joined his martyred brothers, but we will take vigorous revenge on America," Rezaei, who is now the secretary of a powerful state body, said in a post on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
