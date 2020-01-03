Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Pentagon says Iranian commander Soleimani was developing plans to attack Americans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 09:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 09:11 IST
UPDATE 2-Pentagon says Iranian commander Soleimani was developing plans to attack Americans
Image Credit: Wikimedia

A U.S. strike killed Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, the Pentagon said on Thursday, adding that Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack Americans in Iraq and the Middle East.

"At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qassem Soleimani," the Pentagon said in a statement. "This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans," it said, adding that the United States would continue to take necessary action to protect Americans and interests around the world.

The Pentagon said that Soleimani had "orchestrated" attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the past few months and approved the "attacks" on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad this week. U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that Soleimani had been killed in a drone strike in Baghdad.

One U.S. official said that Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also believed to have been killed in the strike, according to initial information, though he was not the primary target. The official said the Pentagon was aware of the possibility of an Iranian response and U.S. military officials were ready to defend themselves. The official did not rule out additional U.S. troops or military assets going to the region.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said while Soleimani was "an enemy of the United States," the killing could put more Americans at risk. "One reason we don't generally (assassinate) foreign political officials is the belief that such action will get more, not less, Americans killed," Murphy said on Twitter.

"That should be our real, pressing and grave worry tonight," he said. Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that Soleimani's death "should be applauded by all who seek peace and justice."

Earlier on Thursday, before the strike, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said there were indications Iran or forces it backs may be planning additional attacks, warning that the "game has changed" and it was possible the United States might have to take preemptive action to protect American lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Top Iran security body calls urgent meeting after Soleimani 'martyrdom'

Irans top security body called an urgent meeting Friday over the martyrdom of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani by the United States in Baghdad, semi-official news agency ISNA reported.In a few hours, an extraordinary meeting of the Supr...

Too much Doncic as Mavericks overtake Nets

Luka Doncic totaled 31 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists and the Dallas Mavericks made all the plays down the stretch in beating the visiting Brooklyn Nets 123-111 Thursday night. The Mavericks opened their longest homestand of the seas...

Indonesia flood rescuers hunt for missing after 43 killed

Indonesian rescuers mounted a desperate search Friday for those missing after flash floods and landslides sparked by torrential rains killed at least 43 people across the Jakarta region, leaving whole districts under water and thousands hom...

Porter scores career-high 25, Nuggets overcome Pacers

Michael Porter Jr. scored a career-high 25 points, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray had 22 each, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Indiana Pacers 124-116 in Indianapolis on Thursday night. Porter hit 11 of 12 attempts from the field, including 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020