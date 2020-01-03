Left Menu
Iran's Zarif says U.S. responsible for consequences of "rogue adventurism"

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday the assassination of Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani was, "an extremely dangerous and foolish escalation."

"The U.S. bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism," he said in a post on Twitter.

