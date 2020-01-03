Iraqis 'dancing in streets' over death of Soleimani: Pompeo

Iraqis are celebrating the death of Iran's elite Quds Force chief, General Qassem Soleimani, by "dancing in the street", said US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo while sharing a video of people holding a rally. In the 22-second video which Pompeo shared on Twitter, people are seen running on a road carrying a several meter-long Iraq national flag. The video is of some unspecified location in Iraq.

This comes hours after the United States confirmed that Soleimani has been killed in a defense strike near Baghdad International Airport. "Iraqis -- Iraqis -- dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more," Pompeo tweeted.

Besides Soleimani, Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and five others were also killed in the US airstrike at Baghdad's international airport, reported Iraqi officials and state television. The attack has come days after an Iran-backed militia and other protesters attacked the United States Embassy in Baghdad.

The attack on the embassy came as a retaliation to a US airstrike that killed at least 25 people of the Popular Mobilization Forces.

