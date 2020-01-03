Iraqis 'dancing in streets' over death of Soleimani: Pompeo
Iraqis are celebrating the death of Iran's elite Quds Force chief, General Qassem Soleimani, by "dancing in the street", said US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo while sharing a video of people holding a rally.
Iraqis are celebrating the death of Iran's elite Quds Force chief, General Qassem Soleimani, by "dancing in the street", said US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo while sharing a video of people holding a rally. In the 22-second video which Pompeo shared on Twitter, people are seen running on a road carrying a several meter-long Iraq national flag. The video is of some unspecified location in Iraq.
This comes hours after the United States confirmed that Soleimani has been killed in a defense strike near Baghdad International Airport. "Iraqis -- Iraqis -- dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more," Pompeo tweeted.
Besides Soleimani, Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and five others were also killed in the US airstrike at Baghdad's international airport, reported Iraqi officials and state television. The attack has come days after an Iran-backed militia and other protesters attacked the United States Embassy in Baghdad.
The attack on the embassy came as a retaliation to a US airstrike that killed at least 25 people of the Popular Mobilization Forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Iran urges fight against US 'economic terrorism' at Muslim summit
Iran calls for transport insurance for Muslim nations
Iran urges Muslim world to fight US 'economic terrorism'
UPDATE 1-U.S. imposes sanctions on two Iranian judges for 'oppression'
Pompeo says U.S. to restrict visas for Iranian officials detaining peaceful protesters