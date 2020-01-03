Syria condemns killing of Iran's Soleimani
Syria strongly condemns the "treacherous, criminal American aggression" that led to the killing of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, state news agency SANA cited a foreign ministry source as saying on Friday.
The source said the attack constituted a "serious escalation" and reaffirmed U.S. responsibility for instability in Iraq, according to SANA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
