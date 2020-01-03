Four airmen killed in Sri Lanka military plane crash

A Sri Lankan Air Force plane crashed in a mountainous area of Haputhale on Friday, killing four airmen, military officials said. The Chinese-built Air Force fixed-wing Y-12 aircraft was flying to the east coast when it crashed in the mountainous area at Haputale, 200 kilometres east of Colombo

at 9.15 am (local time). All four officers on the plane were killed in the crash, officials said, adding several teams had been sent to the location to investigate the incident.

The chopper had departed on a reconnaissance mission from the southern military airport at Weerawila when it crashed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.