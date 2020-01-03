London urges 'all parties to de-escalate' after US kills Iran general

London, Jan 3 (AFP) Britain on Friday called for calm after a US strike in Baghdad killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, increasing tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Foreign minister Dominic Raab said London had "always recognised the aggressive threat" posed by Soleimani and his Quds Force, adding: "Following his death, we urge all parties to de-escalate. Further conflict is none of our interests." (AFP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

