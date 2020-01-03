Macedonian PM resigns, caretaker government to be named

Skopje (North Macedonia), Jan 3 (AP) The prime minister of North Macedonia submitted his resignation Friday, paving the way for a new caretaker Cabinet to be named in order to organise a snap election. Prime Minister Zoran Zaev's resignation was delivered to parliament and lawmakers plan to vote later Friday on forming a caretaker Cabinet of technicians that will organise the election set for April, government spokesman Muamed Hoxha told The Associated Press.

Zaev has asked for an early election, noting his “disappointment and outrage” on the European Union's failure to start membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania last year. France, supported by Denmark and the Netherlands, strongly opposed membership talks, calling for an overhaul of the EU's procedures for admitting new members.

Zaev's Social Democrat-led government took office in 2017.(AP) RUP

