Turkey says it has repatriated 150 foreign fighters since Nov 11

Turkish authorities have repatriated 150 foreign fighters detained over links to militant groups since Ankara launched a program to send back the detainees on Nov. 11, Interior Ministry spokesman Ismail Catakli said on Friday.

Turkey, which is holding hundreds of Islamic State suspects, begun the process of repatriating the detainees despite calls from some European nations that the suspects should be tried where they committed crimes.

