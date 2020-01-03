Berlin urges 'prudence', 'de-escalation' after US kills Iran general

Germany on Friday urged restraint and de-escalation after the US killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, sending tensions soaring in the region. "We are at a dangerous point of escalation. It is now important through prudence and restraint to contribute to de-escalation," said Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer.

"We, too, view Iran's activities in the region with great concern," she said, but warned that any conflicts can only be resolved through "diplomatic paths". "It is particularly important to prevent Iran from being dragged deeper into conflict because everyone has an interest in the continuing battle against IS" jihadists, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

