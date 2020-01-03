Pompeo, after strike kills Iranian commander, says U.S. committed to de-escalation

The United States remains committed to de-escalation with Iran but is prepared to defend itself, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday following a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian commander.

Pompeo, speaking in an interview on Fox News, said he could only confirm that Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, had been killed in the strike.

