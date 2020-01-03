Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Israel defends U.S. killing of Iranian commander, puts military on alert

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 18:12 IST
UPDATE 2-Israel defends U.S. killing of Iranian commander, puts military on alert
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Israel's prime minister defended a U.S. decision to launch an airstrike on Friday that killed powerful Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and the Israeli military was put on high alert after Iran threatened revenge. Senior defense officials in Israel, America's closest ally in the Middle East and Iran's top regional foe, also met to assess the situation after the killing of Quds Force chief Soleimani and an Iraqi militia commander in the strike.

"Just as Israel has the right of self-defense, the United States has exactly the same right," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office. "Qassem Soleimani is responsible for the death of American citizens and many other innocent people. He was planning more such attacks," he said, speaking at an airport in Greece before heading back to Israel after cutting short his trip.

Israel's Army Radio said the military was on a heightened alert, and officials said Defence Minister Naftali Bennett met military and intelligence chiefs for a "situational assessment". Israel has long regarded Soleimani as a major threat. The military said in August it had foiled a Quds Force attack, masterminded by Soleimani that involved multiple drones operating from Syria.

Netanyahu said in his statement on Soleimani's killing that U.S. President Donald Trump "deserves all the credit for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively. Israel stands with the United States in its just struggle for peace, security, and self-defense." Israel has also accused Soleimani of leading Quds Force efforts to establish a precision-guided missiles program for Hezbollah, the Lebanese movement that is backed by Tehran.

Israel is concerned about retaliation from Iran's proxies and allies in the region, such as Hezbollah and Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza. Yair Lapid, an Israeli opposition lawmaker, echoed Netanyahu's comments, congratulating Trump on Twitter for killing those responsible for "murderous terrorist acts from Damascus to Buenos Aires".

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said the Mount Hermon ski resort, which is in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights lying close to the fortified frontier with Syria, had been closed "following an assessment of the situation". "There are no further instructions to the residents of the Golan Heights area and routine activities continue as normal," Adraee added.

In Gaza, Hamas, which has long enjoyed financial and military support from Tehran, condemned Soleimani's killing and offered its "dearest condolences" to Iran. Gaza-based Hamas official Bassem Naim wrote on Twitter that the assassination "opens the doors of the region to all possibilities, except calm & stability. The USA bears the responsibility for that".

Iranian-backed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, which is also based in Gaza, praised Soleimani as a leader "who always brought horror into the hearts of America and Israel". "The alliance of resistance will not be defeated, will not be broken and its integrity will become stronger in confronting the Zionist-American project," Abu Hamza, a spokesman for Islamic Jihad, said on Twitter. (Writing by Stephen Farrell and Rami Ayyub. Additional reporting by Dan Williams and Rami Ayyub in Jerusalem, and Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza; Editing by Nick Macfie and Edmund Blair)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, safe havens surge as U.S. strikes kill Iranian commander

Oil prices jumped nearly 3 a barrel and gold, the yen and safe-haven bonds all rallied on Friday, after the U.S. killing of Irans top military commander in an air strike in Iraq ratcheted up tensions between the two powers. Traders were cle...

Man 'neutralized' after stabbing passers-by in Paris suburb: Police

Man neutralized after stabbing passers-by in Paris suburb Police....

French police shoot dead man near Paris after stabbing attempt - BFM TV

French police shot dead a man on Friday in the city of Villejuif near Paris after he tried to stab several people in a public park, Frances BFM TV reported.BFTM TV said the attacker died shortly after he was shot and said one of the victims...

Italy's Salvini looks to avoid trial over migrant standoff

Italys far-right League leader Matteo Salvini, looking to avoid trial for alleged kidnapping, has defended his decision to detain migrants on a coastguard boat last July, saying the move had been backed by the whole government.Salvini was i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020