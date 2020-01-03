Turkey says killing of Soleimani to fuel instability

The U.S. airstrike in Baghdad which killed Iranian Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani will increase insecurity and instability in the region, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

In a written statement, the ministry said that it was deeply concerned by the rising tensions between the United States and Iran and that turning Iraq into an area of conflict will harm peace and stability in the region.

