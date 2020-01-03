Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian PM's India visit cancelled: Diplomatic sources

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's scheduled visit to India later this month, has been cancelled due to extraordinary circumstances of the bushfires in Australia, diplomatic sources said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 19:18 IST
Australian PM's India visit cancelled: Diplomatic sources
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's scheduled visit to India later this month has been canceled due to the extraordinary circumstances of the bushfires in Australia, diplomatic sources said. Morrison was slated to pay a state visit to India from January 14 to 16.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Morrison and conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the damage to life and property in Australia due to severe and prolonged bushfires. "He also offered India's unstinted support to Australia and the Australian people, who are bravely facing this unprecedented natural calamity," according to an official statement.

Earlier in the day, Morrison said he is "inclined' to cancel his visit to India scheduled for this month amid the worsening bushfire crisis in the country, local media reported. "I'm inclined not to proceed on that visit. There are issues I need to resolve formally when working through issues of that nature. That is my inclination on that issue," The Sydney Morning Herald quoted Morrison as saying.

Wildfires have wreaked havoc in parts of Australia for months. The Australian Prime Minister was forced to cut short a holiday to Hawaii just before Christmas following the death of two volunteer firefighters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

J-K Cong demands full statehood with adequate legal safeguards

The Congress in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reiterated its demand of full statehood with adequate legal and constitutional safeguards for the protection of the rights of locals in government land and jobs. On the Centre mulling incorporatin...

Underage rape probe opened into French author Matzneff

Paris prosecutors on Friday opened a rape investigation into author Gabriel Matzneff, a day after the publication of a book detailing his sexual relationship with a girl of 14 over three decades ago. The case has attracted huge interest in ...

Sebi modifies ratings withdrawal norms

Credit rating agencies can downgrade the rating assigned to firms or instruments to non-investment grade with issuer not cooperating INC status, if an issuer has all the outstanding ratings as non-cooperative for over 6 months, regulator Se...

NFL-Schedule for the 2020 NFL playoffs

The National Football League NFL playoff schedule. Times are GMT. Seeds precede teams and records are for regular season WILD CARD ROUNDSaturday, Jan 4 AFC-5-Buffalo Bills 10-6 at 4-Houston Texans 9-7, 2135 GMT 435 p.m. ETSunday, Jan 5 AFC-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020