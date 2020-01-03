Mexico president won't comment on U.S. killing of top Iranian commander
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he will not comment on a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad that killed the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani.
"I won't go into that, that's to do with foreign politics," Lopez Obrador said at his daily press conference.
Iran promised harsh revenge on Friday after the killing of a 62-year-old general Soleimani, the architect of Iran's growing military influence in the Middle East and generally regarded as the second most powerful figure in the country after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
