Stones pelted at Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan

An angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Friday evening. As per the initial reports, the group was led by the family of a boy who had allegedly abducted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, daughter of gurdwara's pathi.

Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared the video which, he said, showed an angry Muslim mob shouting anti-Sikh slogans outside Nankana Sahib. "Live footage from Nankana Sahib where an angry Muslim mob is outside Gurdwara Sahib and raising anti-Sikh slogans," Sirsa said in a tweet.

He also urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take immediate action "on such communal incidents that are increasing the insecurity in the minds of Sikhs of Pakistan". Police have arrived at the scene of the incident to control people. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

