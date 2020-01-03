Imran Khan tweets fake video from Bangladesh, tries to passes off as police violence in UP
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday tweeted a seven-year-old video of violence from Bangladesh and claimed it to be the case of police brutality against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday tweeted a seven-year-old video of violence from Bangladesh and claimed it to be the case of police brutality against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh. He, however, deleted the video after facing a massive backlash on social media for posting the fake video.
"Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP," Khan had tweeted. The seven-year-old video showed police action against a group of people in Bangladesh. At one point in the video, a policeman could be seen holding a shield of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), proving it to be a scene from Bangladesh.
The RAB is an anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police. (ANI)
