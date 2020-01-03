Iran's Soleimani was planning imminent attack on U.S. facilities, says top U.S. official on Iran
The head of Iran's elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, killed in a U.S. strike in Iraq on Friday, was planning an imminent attack on U.S. facilities and workers in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and other countries, a senior U.S. official on Iran said.
Brian Hook, the U.S. Special Representative for Iran, told Al Arabiya TV that the attack was going to kill hundreds of Americans.
