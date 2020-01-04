Airstrike on Iraqi Shia militia in northern Baghdad kills at least five people
At least five people were killed on Saturday by an airstrike on a vehicle convoy of Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces in northern Baghdad, a source in security forces told Sputnik.
Baghdad [Iraq], Jan 4 (Sputnik/ANI): At least five people were killed on Saturday by an airstrike on a vehicle convoy of Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces in northern Baghdad, a source in security forces told Sputnik. Earlier in the day, the source told Sputnik about a powerful explosion in Baghdad's northern district of Taji.
"A vehicle convoy of the Popular Mobilization Forces has been attacked. According to preliminary data, five people have died. Their names have not been clarified so far," the source said. On Friday, several senior members of the Popular Mobilization Forces, as well as commander of the elite Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Qasem Soleimani, were killed by a US drone attack near the Baghdad International Airport. (Sputnik/ANI)
