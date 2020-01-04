Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia Prime Minister defers visits to India, Japan amid bushfire emergency

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 08:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 08:32 IST
Australia Prime Minister defers visits to India, Japan amid bushfire emergency
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has canceled official trips to India and Japan that were scheduled for the second half of January as he battles a bushfire emergency at home. Morrison said on Saturday he had spoken to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's ambassador to Australia, Reiichiro Takahashi, seeking to reschedule the meetings so he could tackle the country's growing fire crisis.

"I should stress that both of those scheduled meetings are postponed and will move quickly to identify another opportunity," Morrison told reporters after announcing a big step-up in the military's role in rescue and relief efforts. Morrison had been set to leave for India on Jan. 12, followed by a trip to Japan, with talks due to focus defense, intelligence and security and trade issues.

The decision to postpone the trips came after Morrison faced heavy criticism in December for taking off on a family holiday to Hawaii while fires raging across Australia since September continued to burn. He cut the family trip short and apologized.

Australian firefighters continued to battle dangerous conditions, with fires in New South Wales and Victoria states expected to burn uncontrollably in temperatures above 40C (104F) and strong, shifting winds threatening to fan and spread the flames. Authorities have said conditions could be worse than New Year's Eve, when fires burnt massive tracts of bushland and forced thousands of residents and summer holidaymakers to seek refuge on beaches.

Bushfires have killed 23 people and destroyed more than 1,500 homes since September, Morrison confirmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Trump stirs Mideast tensions despite talk of 'endless wars'

With a single drone strike, President Donald Trump did more than just take out an avowed enemy of the United States. He may have also upended a central element of his foreign policy. The Friday strike that killed the most prominent Iranian ...

24-hour video on fugitive Ghosn checked only once a month

Tokyo, Jan 4 AP Nissans former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who skipped bail in Japan and turned up in Lebanon, was last seen on surveillance video leaving his Tokyo home alone, presumably to board his getaway plane. Although the security cameras...

Gurugram: Police registers FIR in Sapna Choudhary's car accident with canter

Police have registered an FIR in a case pertaining to the accident of a car belonging to actor and singer Sapna Choudhary with a canter on the intervening night of Dec 25-26 last year in Gurugram. According to police, the accident took plac...

Methodists propose split in gay marriage, clergy impasse

Nashville US, Jan 4 AP United Methodist Church leaders from around the world and across ideological divides unveiled a plan Friday for a new conservative denomination that would split from the church in an attempt to resolve a decades-long ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020