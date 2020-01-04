U.S.-led coalition did not conduct air strike near Taji, Iraq camp - spokesman

The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State said on Saturday it did not conduct any air strikes near Camp Taji north of Baghdad. "FACT: the coalition @cjtfoir did not conduct airstrikes near Camp Taji (north of Baghdad) in recent days," a spokesman said on twitter.

Earlier on Saturday, Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces umbrella grouping of paramilitary groups said air strikes near camp Taji had killed six people and critically wounded three. Iraqi state television had said they were U.S. airstrikes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.