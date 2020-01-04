Left Menu
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Bushfires burned dangerously out of control on Australia's east coast on Saturday, fanned by high temperatures and strong winds that had firefighters battling to save lives and property, as a change in wind conditions merged several large fire fronts.

INDIA-CITIZENSHIP-PROTESTS-TACTICS To skirt police restrictions, some Indian protesters take a page from Hong Kong and beyond NEW DELHI/BENGALURU (Reuters) - Before midnight on New Year's Eve, a call to action was sent on a private WhatsApp group - within the hour, dozens gathered in the center of the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, many holding banners to protest a controversial new citizenship law.

U.S. USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT U.S. Senate in stalemate over how to proceed with Trump impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate remained at a stalemate on Friday over how to proceed with the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, as the chamber's leaders wrangled over whether White House aides will be called as witnesses and the top Democrat appealed to a handful of Republicans who could help break the impasse. NEW-YORK-STABBING Hanukkah machete suspect indicted in New York on six counts of attempted murder

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The man accused of going on a machete rampage at the New York-area home of a Hasidic rabbi during a Hanukkah celebration was indicted on Friday on six counts of attempted murder, up from five counts the suspect was charged with previously. BUSINESS

NISSAN-GHOSN Ghosn fled Japan after security firm hired by Nissan stopped surveillance TOKYO (Reuters) - Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn left his Tokyo residence after a private security firm hired by Nissan Motor Co stopped monitoring him, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

CHINA-BANKING China banking regulator eases market access for foreign lenders SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's banking and insurance regulator (CBIRC) has released new rules which make it easier for foreign lenders to enter the Chinese market.

ENTERTAINMENT PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN-FALL-TIMELINE Timeline: The Harvey Weinstein story - From the studio to the courtroom

(Reuters) - Here is a timeline recounting the highs and lows over 40 years in the life of Harvey Weinstein, one of the most powerful Hollywood executives, who faces criminal sexual assault charges at a jury trial in New York state court next week. PEOPLE-MICHAEL-JACKSON 'Leaving Neverland' accusers can pursue lawsuits against Michael Jackson's companies: appeals court

(Reuters) - Two men featured in a 2019 documentary alleging sexual abuse by Michael Jackson were given the go-ahead on Friday to pursue claims against two of the late singer's companies. SPORTS

GOLF-SENTRY Schauffele grabs lead in stormy Maui (Reuters) - Xander Schauffele sank his fifth birdie of the day on the 18th hole to take a one stroke lead during a wet and windy second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii on Friday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP NBA roundup: Harden records triple-double in Rockets win James Harden recorded a 40-point triple-double and Clint Capela won the matchup of talented bigs as the Houston Rockets rolled to a 118-108 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night in Houston. UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT CHINA-ICEFESTIVAL/WEDDING (TV)

A frosty wedding as couples tie the knot at Chinese ice festival Couples brave icy conditions for a different kind of wedding, tying the knot at the Harbin Ice Festival.

5 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT CHINA-ICEFESTIVAL/ (PIX) (TV)

Harbin annual ice festival kicks off The Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, commonly known as Harbin Ice Festival, officially opens with a fireworks display and a light show.

5 Jan SPORTS

SOCCER-CHINA/ (TV) China newly-appointed football coach holds news briefing Li Tie, the newly appointed soccer coach of China's national team who replaced Marcello Lippi holds a news conference in Beijing

5 Jan 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) Venezuela congress chooses leadership in key test for Guaido Venezuela's legislature votes whether or not to extend Juan Guaido as the head of parliament, a crucial test for the opposition leader who galvanized efforts to oust Nicolas Maduro but has struggled to bring change to the OPEC nation. 5 Jan

USA-ELECTION/BUTTIGIEG Pete Buttigieg seeks to cement front-runner status in New Hampshire

Pete Buttigieg is spending the weekend in New Hampshire before heading to Iowa for much of the rest of January as the 2020 Democratic presidential race hurtles toward its first primary votes. He is polling at the top or near it in both states, which are crucial to his chances to becoming the party's 2020 nominee. 5 Jan

ODDLY ENOUGH GUINNESS-RECORD/JAPAN (PIX) (TV)

World's oldest person turns 117 Japan's Kane Tanaka, who was born on January 2, 1903, turns 117. She has been verified as the world's oldest person. 5 Jan

