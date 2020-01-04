Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palestinians in Gaza mourn Iran's Soleimani

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 22:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 22:38 IST
Palestinians in Gaza mourn Iran's Soleimani
Leaders of the Islamist Hamas group, which rules Gaza, and of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad faction, both backed by Iran, joined mourners at a tent erected in Soleimani's honor in the heart of Gaza City. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Saturday mourned the death of Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. airstrike in Iraq.

Leaders of the Islamist Hamas group, which rules Gaza, and of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad faction, both backed by Iran, joined mourners at a tent erected in Soleimani's honor in the heart of Gaza City. Flags of the United States and Israel were laid on the ground for visitors to tread on as they entered, passing posters of Soleimani. The flags were later set on fire.

"We are loyal to those who stood with the resistance and with Palestine and we hold the U.S administration and the Zionist occupation fully responsible for the consequences of this deplorable crime," said Ismail Radwan, a Hamas official. Soleimani, 62, was the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' foreign legions. As head of the Quds Force, he was the architect of Iran's drive to spread its influence in the Middle East through proxy militias, some of them now operating on the doorstep of its arch-enemy Israel.

Israel, which defended the U.S. operation on Friday, has fought three wars with Hamas in the last decade, and in 2006 fought a brief war with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia across the Lebanese border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata Police to launch 3rd edition of Sukanya on Monday

Kolkata Police will start the third edition of its Sukanya project on Monday to provide girls studying in schools and colleges in the city with self-defence training, a senior official said. The third batch of Sukanya will start on Monday a...

Soccer-Tranmere pull off stunning 3-3 comeback at Watford

League One strugglers Tranmere Rovers pulled off a stunning comeback at Watford, scoring three times in the second half to draw 3-3 in their FA Cup third round match at Vicarage Road on Saturday. First-half goals for the Hornets from Tom De...

UPDATE 10-Large crowds mourn Iranian general, others killed in U.S. air strike

With shouts of Death to America, tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq on Saturday to mourn Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi militia leader who was killed in a U.S. airstrike that has raised the specter of a wi...

Hundreds flee fearing Boko Haram after Chad army leaves Nigeria

Maiduguri, Jan 4 AFP Chad has ended a months-long mission fighting Boko Haram in neighbouring Nigeria and withdrawn its 1,200-strong force across their common border, an army spokesman told AFP on Saturday. Its our troops who went to aid Ni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020