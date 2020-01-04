Iraqi PM declares national mourning for Soleimani, Muhandis -statement

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi declared on Saturday three days of national mourning for Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and others killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad.

"Prime Minister and Commander in Chief Adel Abdul Mahdi orders the deceleration of national mourning for the souls of the martyrs for three days as of Saturday," his office said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

