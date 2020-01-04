Iraqi militia warns security forces to stay away from U.S. bases - Al Mayadeen

Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah militia warned on Saturday Iraqi security forces to stay away from U.S. bases in Iraq, al-Mayadeen television said.

"Security forces must stay clear of American bases by a distance not less and a thousand meters starting Sunday evening," al-Mayadeen quoted the militia as saying.

