Pakistan has turned into Punjabistan: Altaf Hussain

Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has said that Pakistan has turned into 'Punjabistan' -- a land where no oppressed minority, including Mohajir, Sindhi, Baloch, Pashtun, Seraiki, could survive. In a live address on social media, the MQM leader called on the ethnic groups in the country to launch a united freedom movement.

Pakistan has often faced criticism for the treatment of these ethnic groups, which continue to face persecution at the hands of its military and other agencies. Hussain told Sindhi lawyers, intellectuals and writers to reckon as to whether Sindh today could truly be called a free province in its own right or is acting just as a mere satellite colony of Punjab.

"Sindhis should ponder whether they are the owners and beneficiaries of natural resources such as oil and gas or the ghoulish military of Punjabistan. They should see whether Sindh Police Chief - Inspector general of Police is from Sindh or from Punjab and whether all chiefs of key institutions are from Sindh or from Punjab," Hussain said. "Are Sindhis being recruited in Rangers and army or they all come from Punjab. People of Sindh have to see whether they would continue to live as slaves of Punjab or not, or they would like seeing Sindh as a free state," he added.

The MQM leader is currently under detention in London. He is barred from addressing crowds for fear of instigating them and he is bound to stay at the designated address under curfew conditions from morning to evening. Hussain regularly makes television addresses or telephone speeches to his supporters, where he heavily criticizes the Pakistan Army and ISI for alleged military oppression of Muhajirs. (ANI)

